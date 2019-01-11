Volkswagen Sales Slide 3.2% In A Spooky October

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:36:42 PM

1 user comments | Views : 738 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen reports October sales down 3.

2% over a year ago.







Volkswagen Sales Slide 3.2% In A Spooky October

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Miamidrive

Arteon is a good example of bad pricing. Same thing killed the Stinger.

Miamidrive (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 6:09:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]