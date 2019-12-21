Volkswagen Set To Introduce 34 New Models — Including 12 SUVs — In 2020. What Does It NEED To SUCCEED?

Volkswagen brand plans to launch 34 new models and derivatives next year including electrified cars to lower emissions as stringent new CO2 reduction targets are phased in by the European Union.



The ID3 battery-powered compact hatchback will go on sale in Europe next summer, followed soon after by the ID Next, the brand's first full-electric SUV, VW said in a statement.  The ID Next is expected to be badged as the ID4 in the U.S.

VW faces heavy investments into cleaner and self-driving technologies and has increased sales share of higher-margin SUVs to help fund an industry-wide shift toward low-emission vehicles...

MDarringer

Given that the ID3 is sidelined because VW forgot to figure out the software before they approved the design for production, we're in for a crap storm of bad quality.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2019   

