Volkswagen Stands On Firm Ground With A 4% Sales Gain In May

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 31,211 units delivered in May 2018, an increase of 4 percent over May 2017. With 143,957 units delivered year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting a 7.5 percent increase in year-over-year sales. “The all-new 2019 Jetta, which launched in the middle of May, has been well received. We’re excited to build momentum with this vehicle and look forward to having the all-new Jetta, with its bold design and innovative features, as part of our strong offering of vehicles for the summer months ahead,” said Derrick Hatami, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and After Sales for Volkswagen of America. “We had our best month to date for the 2018 Tiguan as we continue to see encouraging numbers for our growing lineup of family-friendly SUVS.” May 2018 marked the start of sales for the all-new 2019 Jetta, with deliveries beginning mid-month. A fully integrated “Betta Getta Jetta” marketing campaign was launched alongside the vehicle’s release, highlighting the all-new Jetta’s innovative features and attributes that include an available 10-inch configurable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit; available 10-color ambient lighting system; available 400-watt BeatsAudio™ sound system; and standard, fuel-efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The all-new 2018 Tiguan had its best month to date with 8,579 units sold in May 2018. The 2018 Tiguan, alongside the Tennessee-built 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, continue to bolster Volkswagen’s growing SUV portfolio. SUV sales accounted for nearly 50 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand year-to-date, a significant rise over 13.5 percent as of May 2017. For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the U.S. will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.



