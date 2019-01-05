Volkswagen To Basically Guarantee EV Batteries For The Life Of The Car

Volkswagen's Center of Excellence for Battery Cells chief Frank Blome said that the goal for the upcoming MEB-based electric car is to guarantee a minimum capacity of 70% for eight years or 160,000 km (around 100,000 miles).

The battery pack is expected to last as long as the cars. Because cars are generally used a lot longer than eight years, we assume that the base scenario is to use the original batteries as long as possible, despite gradual capacity fade, to the point when the car is too old/costly to maintain.

Blome said also that the new generation of models (I.D. family) are essentially cars built around the battery.