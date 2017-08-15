Volkswagen To Debut Production Version Of T-ROC Crossover Next Week

Volkswagen has announced that the new T-ROC SUV will be revealed for the first time on August 23, with the world premiere being streamed online at 19:00 (BST).

VW also released yet more sketches of the upcoming, sub-Tiguan crossover, having done so previously earlier this month. The car is due to make its full public debut at September's Frankfurt Motor Show, and when it goes on sale the T-ROC will be a rival for the likes of the SEAT Ateca and Audi Q2, sitting beneath the Tiguan in VW's SUV lineup.