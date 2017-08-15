Volkswagen To Debut Production Version Of T-ROC Crossover Next Week

Agent009 submitted on 8/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:02:48 PM

0 user comments | Views : 354 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen has announced that the new T-ROC SUV will be revealed for the first time on August 23, with the world premiere being streamed online at 19:00 (BST).

VW also released yet more sketches of the upcoming, sub-Tiguan crossover, having done so previously earlier this month. The car is due to make its full public debut at September's Frankfurt Motor Show, and when it goes on sale the T-ROC will be a rival for the likes of the SEAT Ateca and Audi Q2, sitting beneath the Tiguan in VW's SUV lineup.



Read Article


Volkswagen To Debut Production Version Of T-ROC Crossover Next Week

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]