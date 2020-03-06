Volkswagen To Fight Boring SUV Insanity With Super Slick Arteon Shooting Brake

Oh happy day! Look, it’s a practical-yet-niche new Volkswagen that’s not – we repeat – NOT an SUV crossover with a nonsense name beginning with ‘T’.

What we have here is our first look at the new VW Arteon Shooting Brake.

Yes, having filled its ranks with the little T-Cross, the T-Roc and its strange-but-true T-Roc Cabriolet twin, and various versions of Tiguan and Touareg, even Volkswagen has got bored of SUVs. So, it’s bringing sexy back, with a stylish estate version of the flagship Arteon saloon.



