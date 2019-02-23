Volkswagen Warns The Market, "DANGER!" Who Else Is Suffering In Silence?

Volkswagen warned on Friday of a tough year ahead as its preliminary annual results were weighed down by currency effects and supply bottlenecks caused by new emissions testing rules.



The German carmaker suffered from an increase in inventories at its Audi and VW brands after a new emissions testing procedure, known as WLTP, took effect in September and delayed road certification for many of its vehicles.

“The headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019,” Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement accompanying the earnings.

“Overall, however, we will have to redouble our efforts to meet our ambitious targets in the new fiscal year.”

