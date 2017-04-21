Volkswagen Whistle Blower Gets Outted In New Book

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:13 AM

0 user comments | Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As Volkswagen’s criminal case comes to a close, a nagging question persists: Who blew the whistle and first admitted to regulators that VW was lying about its dirty diesels?

Volkswagen AG faces sentencing Friday morning in a Detroit courtroom after pleading guilty last month to three federal felonies for diesel emissions violations, which were brought to light based on information given to federal law enforcement from an internal whistleblower.

A new book on the VW diesel emissions scandal by a New York Times reporter asserts that it was an American VW executive who first disclosed VW’s criminal acts to regulators.


Read Article


Volkswagen Whistle Blower Gets Outted In New Book

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]