Volkswagen Will Initially Sell Electric I.D. At A $3300 Loss

We are just days away from May 8 when Volkswagen will open the Volkswagen I. D. pre-order books for Europe. As more people are getting familiar with the offering, potentially we can see some leaks.

According to Auto Motor & Sport, the base version of the I.D. (the name is not yet confirmed) will not be available initially, but it's said that the price will be €29,990. It's not bad for a 48 kWh battery and 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range. In France, including the €6,000 incentive, it should be available at some point in the future for €23,990.