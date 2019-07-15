Volkswagen's And Ford's Joint Investment In AV Unit Will Have Global Impact

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:29:58 AM

0 user comments | Views : 64 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Bryan Salesky was in charge of hardware development for Google's self-driving car project, he quickly grasped not just the value, but the necessity of close collaboration with automakers.

"I certainly gained in my appreciation for why timelines are long on the hardware side, gained in my appreciation for the difficulties on setting up new manufacturing and building parts that are cost-effective," he told Automotive News.

Those lessons were foremost in mind when he co-founded Argo AI in 2016, and now they're paying off.



Read Article


Volkswagen's And Ford's Joint Investment In AV Unit Will Have Global Impact

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]