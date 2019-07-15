Volkswagen's And Ford's Joint Investment In AV Unit Will Have Global Impact

When Bryan Salesky was in charge of hardware development for Google's self-driving car project, he quickly grasped not just the value, but the necessity of close collaboration with automakers.

"I certainly gained in my appreciation for why timelines are long on the hardware side, gained in my appreciation for the difficulties on setting up new manufacturing and building parts that are cost-effective," he told Automotive News.

Those lessons were foremost in mind when he co-founded Argo AI in 2016, and now they're paying off.