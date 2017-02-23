Volkswagen's Arteon Is Ready To Shock The Competition At Geneva

We were disappointed to see the demise of the Volkswagen CC, and have been patiently waiting for its successor to arrive ever since. After some torturous teasing from VW, the wait is nearly over, as the manufacturer has confirmed that we will finally get to see the Volkswagen Arteon in all its glory at the Geneva motor show next month. And if its older sibling is anything to go by, it should be a stunner. From the teaser shots revealed by VW, the Arteon looks like it won’t be a drastic deviation from the gorgeous Sport Coupe GTE Concept.







