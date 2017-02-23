Volkswagen's Arteon Is Ready To Shock The Competition At Geneva

Agent009 submitted on 2/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:49 PM

0 user comments | Views : 812 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We were disappointed to see the demise of the Volkswagen CC, and have been patiently waiting for its successor to arrive ever since.

After some torturous teasing from VW, the wait is nearly over, as the manufacturer has confirmed that we will finally get to see the Volkswagen Arteon in all its glory at the Geneva motor show next month. And if its older sibling is anything to go by, it should be a stunner. From the teaser shots revealed by VW, the Arteon looks like it won’t be a drastic deviation from the gorgeous Sport Coupe GTE Concept.



Read Article


Volkswagen's Arteon Is Ready To Shock The Competition At Geneva

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]