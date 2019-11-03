Volkswagen's Dream Of Entering US Pickup Market Is Still Alive

European and other overseas buyers will one day be able to purchase a Volkswagen version of the Ford Ranger, all thanks to the automakers’ recently forged alliance, but what about North American customers?

The dream of a German pickup in the U.

S. is still alive, VW confirms. However, what that truck might look like — and who will build it — is still a question mark.

Last year saw the debut of the Atlas Tanoak concept — a four-door, unibody pickup built on a stretched Atlas platform. Its appearance at the New York Auto Show offered VW execs an opportunity to gauge the public’s reaction.



