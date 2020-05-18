Volkswagen's R Brand To Become An EV Performance Brand

Volkswagen isn’t shy of its future EV plans but now there’s a new report saying that the German carmaker will include turning the ‘R’ brand into an electric performance brand.

Speaking to Top Gear, VW Group board member Jürgen Stackmann that future ‘R’ models will not only be exciting cars but will also go electric.

“The future of R needs to be, and will be, electric,” Stackmann said. “We’re still working on what we started two and a half years ago – which was obviously not electric, though exciting – but the work going forward is and will be electrified.”