Volkswagen of America, Inc. today reported sales of 27,377 units delivered in June 2017, a 15 percent increase over June 2016. With 161,238 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 8.2 percent in year-over-year sales.



June 2017 also marks the first full month of sales for the all-new, Chattanooga, Tenn.-built Atlas. Sales of the vehicle continue to grow as deliveries totaled 2,413 units. The all-new Tiguan will be available later this summer.