Volkswagon says 2026 will be last series of ICE vehicles.

Looks like the German Government recently set a fire under the hot seats at VW. The former position as recently as earlier this past summer was that corporate profits would be put before EV tech. I guess the CEO and Execs realized their positions of privilege granted by German Government ownership (20% or so) of VW would be taken away unless they changed their tune. The German Economic Minister’s recent comments on Tesla’s superior tech and looks would seem to indicate this 2026 timeline is a very recent devlopment with no real plans on how to acheive it. I guess we’ll see how VW transitions from dinosaur oil tech to the very different realm of sustainable energy propulsion. Let’s wish them luck. They’re going to need it.



Read Article