Volvo Pulls Out Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show - Will Debut New S60 At South Carolina Factory

Volvo deepens its pledge to transition away from attending major auto shows because the Swedish brand now announces that it no longer plans to attend the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Instead, the automaker intends to host its own events for new model reveals.

"The ongoing change in the car industry is creating new audiences for Volvo Cars and new ways of bringing products to the market,” Björn Annwall, senior vice president of strategy, brand and retail at Volvo Cars, said in the company's announcement of not attending Geneva. "Automatic attendance at traditional industry events is no longer viable – we must tailor our communications based on how the options complement our messaging, timing and the nature of the technology we are presenting."



