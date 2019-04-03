Volvo Takes The Fun Away - Limits Top Speed Across The Board To 112 MPH

Volvo said on Monday it will limit the top speed on all its new cars to 180 kph (112 mph) starting in 2020, which is the same year the Swedish automaker wants there to be zero people killed or seriously injured in any of its new models.

The change will be implemented globally starting in the second quarter of next year on vehicles planned for the 2021 model year.Volvo is taking the bold step because its researchers have identified speed as a prominent gap it needs to close to reach its safety target.