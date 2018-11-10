Vonnen Performance is offering to convert Porsche 911 into a hybrid sports car for $75,000

The only hybrids that automotive customers can get now from Porsche are its Panamera four-door saloon and its Cayenne sports utility vehicle.

While the German sports car maker has confirmed that it would build a hybrid version of the Porsche 911 sports car, that won't happen in the near term. For those who can’t wait for Porsche to offer a 911 hybrid, Vonnen Performance is offering to convert your sports car into one.

Porsche’s main reason for not offering a hybrid version of the 911 is that the German company still doesn’t believe that the current battery technology is on par with its expectations for its venerated sports car.

