WARNING! Carrying THIS In Your Vehicle? You MAY Want To RE-THINK That.

Let’s start today with a little education!

We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm.


That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer! By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle,?----and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend----can lead to disaster.

Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe.



