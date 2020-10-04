WATCH: 2020 Corvette Owner Airs His Gripes - Would These Problems Hold You Back From Writing A Check?

No car out there is perfect - that’s something we absolutely agree with. Even the best vehicles we’ve tested (or owned) have their own little flaws and that’s just normal. With that said, what could be the negative points of a brand new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8? We’ll let one owner explain. Honestly, we’ve already heard quite some criticism about the mid-engine Corvette but that doesn't mean it isn’t a great car. That’s exactly what Chevy Dude explains in his latest video, saying that the new ‘Vette is even more than what he dreamed about. Here are the five things he doesn’t like about the car.









Read Article