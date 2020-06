The 2021 Ford Bronco will be unveiled next month, but it’s still leaking like a sieve.

The latest glimpse comes from TFL Car and it finally confirms the rumored manual transmission.

As you can see in the video, the Bronco will have a seven-speed stick that features six traditional gears. The new off-roader’s extra cog will be a so-called “crawler gear” which is designed for off-roading.