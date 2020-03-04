WATCH: As Responsible Drivers Shelter In Place, Hooligans Are Left With Empty Streets To Play On

If America's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic putting millions out of work and forcing millions more to resort to telecommuting has an upside, it's that the United States' nearly 4. 1 million miles of road are emptier than they've been in decades. Almost nobody but essential personnel (you know who you are—thank you for your service) are out driving, and that means there's almost no-one to cause car accidents. Rates of crashes and road casualties, accordingly, have taken a tumble, as concluded by a study released this week by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.







