WATCH: As Responsible Drivers Shelter In Place, Hooligans Are Left With Empty Streets To Play On

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 260 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If America's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic putting millions out of work and forcing millions more to resort to telecommuting has an upside, it's that the United States' nearly 4.

1 million miles of road are emptier than they've been in decades. Almost nobody but essential personnel (you know who you are—thank you for your service) are out driving, and that means there's almost no-one to cause car accidents. Rates of crashes and road casualties, accordingly, have taken a tumble, as concluded by a study released this week by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.



Read Article


WATCH: As Responsible Drivers Shelter In Place, Hooligans Are Left With Empty Streets To Play On

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]