WATCH: Consumer Reports Goes COVID Crazy On Tesla's Model Y

The crew at Consumer Reports has been testing out Tesla’s Model Y, and while the all-electric crossover was pleasantly received, some mild criticisms were discussed in a recent Talking Cars podcast focused on their first impressions. The Model Y being reviewed was a white, Dual Motor Long Range version of the vehicle with All-Wheel Drive and Full Self Driving option package, enabling a review of both the car’s driveability and currently available Autopilot features. Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ (CR) Auto Test Director, first noted the fun, sporty nature of the Model Y’s driving style, but all participants agreed that labeling the vehicle as an SUV was a misnomer.







Read Article