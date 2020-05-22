WATCH: Florida RAV4 Driver Tries To Have A Pool Party

Don't you just hate it when guests drop by unannounced? That's what happened in Miami-Dade County a few days ago when the driver of a Toyota RAV4 lost control and came flying through a family's backyard.

Luckily, the rainy weather meant that the family was locked inside, presumably binge-watching Netflix. This is proof that staying inside and watching reruns of your favorite show may just save your life one day, so you never have to feel guilty again. The incident could have ended in tragedy had it been a sunny day; the father said that his children would have been playing in the pool at the time if not for the cold.



User Comments

MDarringer

We used to have a freeway that dead ended into a shopping center and at least once a year there was a car flying into a building.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2020   

