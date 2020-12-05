WATCH: Hello There, Are You The 2021 Nissan Frontier?

At long last, there's a brand new Nissan Frontier on the way, set to replace a mid-size pickup well overdue for retirement.

We've seen the first stage of this switch already, in the form of the 2020 Frontier's new 310-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission - a powertrain combo that's expected to carry over unchanged into the new generation.

Now, we might have just gotten a good look at the new truck's dramatically restyled front end, courtesy of a leaked 2021 Nissan Frontier rendering shared by Nissan Nation Productions, although there's some question as to how production-representative the image actually is.



