WATCH: How Badly Does Towing A Trailer Affect An EV Vehicle's Range?

We've been waiting for this camping trip ever since our friends over at the All Electric Family took delivery of their Tesla Model X and new 5,000-pound camper. However, their first towing trips were an exercise in range testing, as well as a learning experience. Then, their Tesla got hit and ended up in the shop.

This marks the All Electric Family's first long road trip with the Model X towing the camper. The trip takes them from their home near Lincoln, Nebraska to Black Hills, South Dakota, though they have planned pit stops at multiple Supercharger stations along the way. They point out that Tesla has been planning a Supercharger install in Black Hills for years, but it has yet to happen.



