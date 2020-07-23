WATCH: How Badly Does Towing A Trailer Affect An EV Vehicle's Range?

We've been waiting for this camping trip ever since our friends over at the All Electric Family took delivery of their Tesla Model X and new 5,000-pound camper.

However, their first towing trips were an exercise in range testing, as well as a learning experience. Then, their Tesla got hit and ended up in the shop.

This marks the All Electric Family's first long road trip with the Model X towing the camper. The trip takes them from their home near Lincoln, Nebraska to Black Hills, South Dakota, though they have planned pit stops at multiple Supercharger stations along the way. They point out that Tesla has been planning a Supercharger install in Black Hills for years, but it has yet to happen.

 



Section_31_JTK

EV's are fails at towing. If you're towing anything more than an ultralight, the big diesel motors are the way to go. Even at 10 mpg, a 48 gal tank gives you well over 400 mi of range. And lots of guys have auxillary tanks in their beds for another 50+ gallons of fuel. Those guys are getting almost 1000 miles before they have to fill up.

MDarringer

This is why the Cybertruck will be for posing wannabes.

skytop

Plan on many long stops to recharge on major trailer towing trips.
Driving an EV is a lesson in developing PATIENCE.

jeffgall

Not sure what is more painful. Watching the video or actually experiencing that trip.

supermoto

It would have been so much easier and faster to rent an SUV for the trip.

valhallakey

Wow, did not know the impact would be so huge. Going to have to investigate why that is.

vdiv

Aerodynamics, so it is important to drive at moderate speeds, not 80+ mph against constant 50+ mph wind, what people do out in the plains.

valhallakey

Used to tow horses a lot with both 2 and 4 horse trailer and they would knock the mileage down on my Dodge by maybe 25-40% but seems like the Tesla is loosing about 66% of it's range when towing.

vdiv

There are three supercharger locations in the Black Hills, Spearfish, Custer and Rapid City as well as destination chargers at Mt. Rushmore and at various hotels. It's much easier to charge than even a few years ago.

