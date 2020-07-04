WATCH: Is Harley's New LiveWire Motorcycle Faster Than A Model 3?

It’s no secret that Harley’s new electric LiveWire is quick in a straight line. I mean, sure it weighs 550 pounds, but it’s got 105 horseponies and 86 lb-ft of torque, which isn’t insignificant. And being electric, it’s all available instantly. We know that electric vehicles have developed a reputation for being quick, with Tesla’s Model S routinely waxing the floor with Hellcats at the drag strip. The electric Harley isn’t a match for the S, but check out what it does compared to the more reasonable Model 3.







