Electrified Ford Broncos are coming—that much has been known since May of 2019. It was then that Ford CEO Jim Hackett told investors the company is "adding hybrid electrics to high-volume, profitable vehicles like Explorer, and the new exciting Bronco." Hackett's statement is seemingly bolstered by a possible leak of the 2021 Bronco's gauge cluster, showing graphics that would have no place on a purely internal-combustion vehicle.







