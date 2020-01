Drako Motors quad engined supercar, the Drako GTE, was unveiled to the public last year with much fanfare claiming 1,200 hp, solid range and speeds up to 206 mph. If true that would make it one of the most formidable EV sports cars on the planet. Based on the ashes of the stillborn Fisker Karma, it's everything that car aimed to be - at least on paper.

Jay Leno recently got to put the first production version of the Drako GTE through its paces on Jay Leno's Garage.