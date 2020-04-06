WATCH: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi RS6 Avant - The Results Might Surprise You

Pitting the Lamborghini Urus against the Audi RS6 Avant may seem like a futile attempt to compare apples and oranges, but they’re both high-powered family performance vehicles. One is a sleek wagon with the face that cribs Darth Vader while the Urus is a geometric nightmare of a crossover. Glance at the specs, though, and it’s easy to see why someone would take both to an open airstrip to see which would win in a drag race. And that’s what the Archie Hamilton Racing YouTube channel did.







