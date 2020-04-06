WATCH: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi RS6 Avant - The Results Might Surprise You

Agent009 submitted on 6/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:58 AM

0 user comments | Views : 370 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Pitting the Lamborghini Urus against the Audi RS6 Avant may seem like a futile attempt to compare apples and oranges, but they’re both high-powered family performance vehicles.

One is a sleek wagon with the face that cribs Darth Vader while the Urus is a geometric nightmare of a crossover. Glance at the specs, though, and it’s easy to see why someone would take both to an open airstrip to see which would win in a drag race. And that’s what the Archie Hamilton Racing YouTube channel did.



Read Article


WATCH: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi RS6 Avant - The Results Might Surprise You

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]