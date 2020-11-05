WATCH: Model X Racks Up 400,000 Miles In 4 Years - But Are THESE Repairs Worth It?

In the latest installment of our series on the highest-mileage Tesla Model X (and one of the highest mileage EVs in the world, we look into how a Model X with over 400,000 miles racked up $29,000 in repair and maintenance and why that’s good.



Just over 2 months ago, I bought one of the cheapest and most high-mileage Tesla Model X vehicles ever.

With over 400,000 miles (650,000 km), It’s one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world and serves as a great case study for the longevity of electric cars, in general, and Tesla vehicles in particular.

 



