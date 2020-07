There are just 3,000 units of the Mini John Cooper Works GP coming to the road, and judging by this video, you can already scratch one of those of that total. A video from the YouTuber Pog shows the excitement of him taking delivery of the limited-run hot hatch and eventually the despair of wrecking the vehicle.

The Mini comes to Pog's house in a giant crate, which makes for an impressive unboxing. It also arrives with a bag that has a mini statue of Pog inside.