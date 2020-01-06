WATCH: Protesters Torch Oakland Mercedes Dealership To End Racism?

Sometime you wonder who is really behind these things.

  Everyone is struggling to take in all of the recent events but the senseless looting and destruction has left many wondering why?

A good case in point was the torching of showroom vehicles in the Mercedes Benz of Oakland dealership.  What is the point? Who decided when and why to do this?   The use of needless pointless violence and vandalism should be condemned by all. 

Gladly the only damage was to vehicles and property.

Video Link Of Protests In Oakland



