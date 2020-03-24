WATCH: Super Car Blondie Gives You The Once Over With BMW's Concept i4

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was supposed to host the debut of the BMW Concept i4. The show was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak but that didn’t stop the Bavarian manufacturer from releasing the all-electric concept vehicle online. It got mixed reactions from BMW enthusiasts regarding its design but no one argued its performance potential and its high-tech cabin space. So far, we’ve only seen the official press photos of the concept which didn’t reveal the whole picture. Supercar Blondie’s latest video takes us to BMW’s headquarters in Munich where she meets the Concept i4 in person and gives us a proper walkaround tour of the prototype. There are a number of very interesting facts about the car that we learned from the video.











Read Article