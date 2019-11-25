WATCH: Telsa Cybertruck Vs Ford F-150 In A Tug Of War

Tesla has released the tug of war video between the Tesla Cybertruck and a Ford F150 that they showed during the unveiling and it serves as an interesting size comparison.



In the build-up to the unveiling of the Tesla electric pickup truck, CEO Elon Musk made some comparisons to the Ford F150, one of the best-selling pickup trucks in the world.



Previously, he said that the Tesla Cybertruck would cost less than $50,000 and have better specs than the Ford F150.





Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019 >





