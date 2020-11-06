WATCH: Tesla Tuner Unlocks Model 3's Full Potential, Beating Performance Version Variant

A company known as Ingenext has developed a series of Performance Boost options for the Tesla Model 3.

The easy-to-install upgrade claims to turn the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive into a machine that can achieve better acceleration than the top-of-the-line Model 3 Performance variant

Both of the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor variants mentioned above have impressive performance specifications. Although the Long Range All-Wheel Drive configuration is not quite as fast as the Performance variant, it’s 4.4 seconds 0-60 mph acceleration is enough to give even the most experienced drivers a bit of an adrenaline rush when pressing the accelerator.




