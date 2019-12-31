WATCH: V8 Powered Toyota Supra GT300 Prototype Ripping Through Fuji Speedway

The latest Toyota GR Supra is gearing up for its next big motorsports debut as YouTube channel nenkatsu recently caught one of its racing prototypes driving angrily around the iconic Fuji Speedway.

All we have to say is: listen to it roar!The first batch of new production Supras may still just be getting into the hands of some lucky private owners, but with performance engineering backed by Toyota’s in-house Gazoo Racing team, it was only a matter of time until the Supra began showing up for some motorsport duty—especially since it was pretty much built with GT racing in mind.



