WATCH: Would A Mustang Mach-E Pickup Truck Be Such A Bad Idea?

After the imminent premiere of the revived Ford Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E is probably the most anticipated vehicle on the Blue Oval's debut docket. With the company already planning to build both an electric F-150 and a unibody truck below the Ranger, the YouTube channel SRK Designs mashes up all of these things to render a Mach-E pickup.

The video goes through the whole process of converting the Mach-E from a crossover into a pickup. Starting from near the C-pillar, the artist slices off the hatchback to create the rough shape of the cargo bed. The rear also gets an extension beyond the axle to add functional utility.