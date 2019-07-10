WATCH:YouTuber Catches First Ever Ride In 2020 Corvette Convertible At Local Cars And Coffee

YouTuber Speed Phenom has a special treat in store for us today as he was able to catch a ride in the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible as it takes it in its first Cars and Coffee event in Southern California.

Speed Phenom starts his video after he arrives at a remote parking lot where the Corvette Stingray is still on the transporter. As the attendance builds at the Cars and Coffee event, the Stingray is unloaded and with Chevrolet’s Shad Balch behind the wheel, they set off with the top still up.
 



mre30

Exciting. Obviously pre-production but interior fit and finish seems a bit inconsistent. Why is their French-stitched contrast color stitching on the IP? Plus its wildly misaligned.

Say what you want but I'm glad the mid-engine Covette is here. Not for me though.

At least everything worked in the video. It would have sucked if the top got stuck!

