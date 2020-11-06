WEIRD OR WONDERFUL? People Are Calling The New 2020 Corvette The 'POOR MAN'S FERRARI'. We Don't Think They Meant THIS Way.

Agent001 submitted on 6/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:33 PM

3 user comments | Views : 618 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

To say people and the internet constantly amaze us would be the understatement of a lifetime.



It has become the most entertaining, sad, weird, scary, comedic arena on the planet.

And the best part is every day you can expect an even crazier and more exciting repository.

File this one under WEIRD OR WONDERFUL.

#Dailydrivenexotics is a page on Instagram and one of our readers spied this 2020 Corvette badged up to look like a Ferrari with the caption... 'Patiently waiting for my cease and desist'

Weigh in Spies with your comments...





WEIRD OR WONDERFUL? People Are Calling The New 2020 Corvette The 'POOR MAN'S FERRARI'. We Don't Think They Meant THIS Way.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Owning an $80K to $100K sports car surely doesn't qualify for being a poor man. Sounds more like a back handed slap from the arrogant Ferrari crowd.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 10:15:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

It does actually do a descent job of passing as a Ferrari. I’m sure there are plenty Auto novice out there that will be fooled.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 10:27:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

To boot, is it parked in an EV charging space?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 10:28:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]