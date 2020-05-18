WHAT? California Panel Rejects Space X Subsidy Over Tesla's Plan To Move To Texas

SpaceX was recently denied a $655,500 subsidy for job and training funds by a California State panel on Friday.

The panel recognized CEO Elon Musk’s recent threats to move Tesla’s company headquarters from California to a new state after Alameda County officials blocked the electric carmaker’s attempt to reopen production lines at its Bay Area facility. The production plant has since reopened.

Five members of the California Employment Training Panel voted to reject SpaceX’s request for training and job money, Reuters reported. Two members voted in favor of giving the aerospace company the requested funds. Musk’s tweets regarding the shutdown of the Fremont facility, along with reports of layoffs at SpaceX headquarters located near Los Angeles, were among two of the topics discussed.



User Comments

MDarringer

California is run by stupid, bitchy, narcissistic, Alf-left, fascist-socialist (yes that's possible), assholes that HATE business with a PMS passion.

Gavin Newsom should immediately intervene and placate Elon Musk.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:21:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

xjug1987a

Musk needs to move out of Cally... Texas is calling...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:31:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent009

Never seen such a petty group of politicians, just like 3rd graders

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:46:49 AM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

So Musk will just move SpaceX too. Put it in Houston near all the other NASA infrastructure. California will lose again.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:49:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Gavin Newsom #unelectable in 2022

California needs to be red pilled.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:54:18 AM | | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

They already have a launch facility and Starship factory in Boca Chica, southernmost tip of Texas.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 1:23:55 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Everyone complains about socialism and big government until they want money for training, tax breaks or to be bailed out in a crisis. Tesla seems to be no different.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 12:18:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Oh for #FFS. In your stupidly delusional world, do you actually believe that after seeing the destruction that socialism causes that people are cheerfully wanting more of it? Maybe you need to be in the cage. #SetTheDogFree

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 12:55:22 PM | | Votes: 1   

Agent009

Please name one country that has benefited from true socialism?

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 12:58:27 PM | | Votes: 1   

tesla

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada,...
Pick one

Republicons like to use Venezuela as an example for failed socialism and Chicago for failed gun laws. They just want you to ignore the ENTIRE world.
No other advanced country has the gun problems that we have here and it's getting worse. Why not mention the gun laws in Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Australia ? They just like to repeat Chicago and Venezuela like dumb parrots. Republitars probably think Chicago is a big independent country with 40 million residents.

tesla (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 2:18:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

I think its hilarious Musk screams RED PILL, while his companies wouldn't exist without government subsidies and tax breaks, which he uses generously.

I think that Musk is more of a free-marketer than Karl Marx but not by much.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 2:20:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

atc98092

So they deny SpaceX over something said that refers to Tesla. Two completely different companies, providing different services, only associated because of a person connected to them both. Yeah, that's a state I'd like to live in (said no one I know).

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 2:21:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

