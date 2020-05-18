WHAT? California Panel Rejects Space X Subsidy Over Tesla's Plan To Move To Texas

SpaceX was recently denied a $655,500 subsidy for job and training funds by a California State panel on Friday.

The panel recognized CEO Elon Musk’s recent threats to move Tesla’s company headquarters from California to a new state after Alameda County officials blocked the electric carmaker’s attempt to reopen production lines at its Bay Area facility. The production plant has since reopened.

Five members of the California Employment Training Panel voted to reject SpaceX’s request for training and job money, Reuters reported. Two members voted in favor of giving the aerospace company the requested funds. Musk’s tweets regarding the shutdown of the Fremont facility, along with reports of layoffs at SpaceX headquarters located near Los Angeles, were among two of the topics discussed.