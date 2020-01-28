WHERE’S HUNTER? In Manhattan. Living LARGE And Driving…GUESS the Car!

If you've been hiding under a rock for the past year, you may have missed that Washington DC is in utter chaos.

I actually think that applies whether your left or right of center.

As President Trump's impeachment trial continues to inch along, day by day, the senate is see-sawing as to whether or not it will call witnesses to take the stand. In the background, one question looms: Where's Hunter? If witnesses are brought into the picture, there's a good chance that former vice president/democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son will have some face time as he — and Trump's conduct — is at the center of why the impeachment process started in the first place.

There's just a couple things.

Hunter Biden just settled out of court with an Arkansas women who proved, via DNA, that he was the father of their child. Although Biden has been claiming he's broke in the child support payment dispute, something strange happened.

Biden appeared recently at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan to have lunch and was driving an all-new Porsche Panamera GTS. With him is his new and very pregnant wife.

Something tells me you probably didn't see THAT coming!










User Comments

skytop

In the photo, Hunter Biden is trying to remove Adam DogSchitt off his shoes.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/28/2020 3:43:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Low life who would likely be carless and homeless if it wasn't for Daddy.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/28/2020 5:49:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

