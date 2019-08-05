Recently I've been talking with a family member about the replacement of their BMW X5 xDrive50i. Their lease is coming due and, simply put, they're keeping their eye out on what's next.



They've driven the all-new 2019 X5 and were mighty impressed but BMW's uncompetitive programs have given them the wandering eye. So, now what?



When I showed them the soon-to-debut Lincoln Aviator, that seemed to hit all the right buttons. It has the look, a certain cachet and with the optional seats this gives the buyer the massage function they've been wanting for some time.



Having said that, this got me thinking: What am I missing? Are there any other SUVs hitting the market this year that deserve some attention? WHICH all-new SUVs are YOU looking forward to in 2019?





