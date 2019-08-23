WHICH Automaker(s) Are Trending UP And DOWN? Who Has Your Attention, Spies?

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure out that the automotive universe doesn't work in mysterious ways.

Much like other industries, there's a certain cyclicality.

In other words, some brands are hot and others are not. And, it rotates over time.

To me, at the moment, it seems that there's been a recent shift. But before I show you my cards, I wanted to check in with you, the tastemakers, to see WHO's on YOUR radar, Spies.

Having said that, I want to know: In YOUR opinion, WHICH automakers are trending UP and DOWN? Which company's products are delivering the goods and which company is as cold as ice?



SuperCarEnthusiast

I pick Lincoln as heading up. Cadillac as heading down. Fiat heading down. Ford heading down. Mercedes down, Audi up! Jaguar down. Land Rover down. Chevrolet up!

