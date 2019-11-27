WHICH Car Company's Ads Have MORE Hot Air Than The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's Balloons?

When it comes to advertising, today's auto manufacturers are a bit sneaky.

There's little tricks here and there, and then there's the legendary fine print.

That's where the truth is told.

In recent years, as the competition gets as fierce as ever, we've seen a lot of interesting tactics and strategies employed. Some are downright misleading and shameful, while others are far more creative and well executed.

One thing is certain: There's a lot of HOT AIR out there.

Tonight, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade staff is blowing up the balloons for tomorrow's parade. As of now it's unclear as to whether they'll fly or not given the high, sustained winds in New York City. But in the spirit of the hot air, we were left wondering: Which automaker's advertisements have MORE hot air than the others?




WHICH Car Company's Ads Have MORE Hot Air Than The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's Balloons?

skytop

The idiot Mike Lindell obnoxious unending pillow and sheet ads are intolerable at this point. What FOOLS buy anything from such a huckster?

MDarringer

Chevrolet ads are STUPID.

The Lincoln ads with Matthew Muhkonnuhheigh were great INITIALLY but they are a bit tedious now.

Cadillac's "Dare Greatly" as asinine. They had Wozniak as one of their celebtards. Jobs was the brain not Wozniak, so what was Cadillac saying? Be a footnote?

But in general there is no creativity like the classic VW Beetle ads that must have been something in the day.

