WHICH Car Has Tesla Decapitated Sales From The Most? Can You Guess?

When Dana Woodruff traded in her BMW X5 last year for Tesla Inc. ’s new Model 3 electric car, her biggest concern was the availability of public chargers. She puts a lot of miles on the odometer as a real-estate agent in Houston, and in the springtime enjoys long drives through Texas Hill Country to view the bluebonnet wildflowers that blanket the plains and valleys. Would an electric vehicle cramp her style?

But Woodruff, 46, considers herself a car gal, and when the Model 3 arrived, she had to have one. After driving “Lucy”—that’s what she’s named her car—for the last 18 months, Woodruff’s range anxiety is gone.