WHICH Interior Lights YOUR Fire? The Mercedes-Benz E500 Or E53 AMG?

I've kicked off the long weekend a bit early, Spies.

I high tailed it out of New York City on a covert operation. This mission entails something I am not used to: Some rest & relaxation.

Having said that, I couldn't exactly step away from autos. I just love them too damn much.

Of course that means I was looking at vehicles I'd potentially like to own. One of them is the 1994 Mercedes-Benz E500. Considered a rare bird, I've seen a few very clean examples in recent months. But, as expected, buying any Mercedes of this vintage is like taking a shot in the dark. Or, perhaps it's like a box of chocolates? You decide.

While scoping out the E500's interior, I couldn't help but adore its simplicity and rather Spartan approach. When contrasting it with today's Mercedes interiors that make use of massive screens and copious amounts of carbon fiber, I can't help but wonder what a modern Mercedes interior would look if the marque kept with its traditional values.

Granted, the three-pointed star is delivering what the people want.

That said, I've got to ask: WHICH Mercedes interior do you prefer more? The old-school E500 or the all-new E53?



snowboard7

AS much as how good the older cars where, you have to keep up with pace with technology and you gotta have that big screen with perfect touch screen, voice activations, auto-pilot etc with these cars no matter what. Most importantly they have to drive as good as they can. Its alot but thats what I expect from my new cars which I have.

Posted on 8/29/2019 11:43:21 PM

Posted on 8/29/2019 11:43:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Love the old E500. A true classic. As most of you probably know, it was actually built by Porsche for Mercedes.

As much as I like the interior, it's 25 years old and looks it. Great for its time but modern Benz interiors are fantastic and I'm glad they've evolved as they have.

Posted on 8/30/2019 12:25:34 AM

Posted on 8/30/2019 12:25:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

What’s special about this particular photo is over 2 decades later Mercedes kept the unique placement of seat controls on the door and center console storage in the exact same place.

You can always tell when someone is a Benz owner or drives them often because they immediately reach for the door to
Adjust their seat as opposed to everyone else reaching on the side of the seat

Posted on 8/30/2019 12:27:20 AM

Posted on 8/30/2019 12:27:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

