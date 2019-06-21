I have to admit, when I took delivery of the Steve McQueen-inspired Ford Mustang BULLITT, I was a bit excited. It had nothing to do with the fact it is associated with McQueen.



I still don't understand the man crush over this actor.



I was excited for a couple reasons: First, it is featured in a great specification. Highland Green, please. Second, I forgot how fun the latest gen Ford Mustang is to drive — several days later and I am having a blast with the BULLITT.



Generation-to-generation, the latest Mustang is an impressive step in the right direction for the Blue Oval. I am not so sure I'd spring $7-8,000 for the paint and wheels, but the rest of the GT is brilliant.



My experience got my wheels turning. Now, I've got to ask: WHICH new vehicle deserves the most improved player trophy, when compared generation-to-generation?





