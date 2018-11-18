WHICH Of These 10 Performance Vehicles Is The BEST Driver In 2018, WE Find Out...

Agent00R submitted on 11/18/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:18:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 440 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s a big day for any car maker when it enters Autocar’s Handling Day winners’ enclosure for the first time.

 

A warm welcome, then, to McLaren Automotive: and commiserations to Porsche (the Real Madrid CF of Autocar Handling Day with 11 stars on its shirt breast), to Ferrari (five times a winner, like Liverpool – who also play in red), to Lotus (four wins) and to the rest. 

The brilliant 600LT ended up taking this year’s Britain’s Best Driver’s Car spoils by just two points out of a maximum 250, but it was a worthy winner, being the preferred champion for three out of five judges...

Read Article


WHICH Of These 10 Performance Vehicles Is The BEST Driver In 2018, WE Find Out...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]