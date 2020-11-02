WHICH SUV Moves You MORE? The 2021 Cadillac Escalade OR 2021 Genesis GV80?

Last week, while getting more familiar with the all-new, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, I kept being reminded of one major thing. There's a lot of great, all-new full-size sport-utility vehicles on the market.



Why would I spend up to six figures on an all-new Escalade?



As of now pricing has not been released but if the 2020 Escalade serves as a yardstick, it will easily hit $100K. Really easy.



Take, for example, the all-new Genesis GV80. It's a lot of truck and, guess what? It will top out at around $65,000 according to what we're hearing on the street.



Is the 2021 Escalade really going to be worth nearly DOUBLE of what a GV80 costs? Ultimately, it depends on how buyers value the vehicle in the open market.



So, we've got to ask: WHICH SUV moves you MORE? The 2021 Escalade or the 2021 GV80?





